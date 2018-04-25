Sean Means Reviews Avengers: Infinity War

“The first thought after seeing “Avengers: Infinity War,” the superhero jam session bringing together the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, is one of cinematic awe.

It’s quite a feat for directors Anthony and Joe Russo to bring together a couple dozen of Marvel’s biggest superheroes — Iron Man, Captain America, Spider-Man, Hulk, Thor, Black Widow, Scarlet Witch, Vision, Black Panther, Falcon, the Guardians of the Galaxy and a bunch more — into a single epic adventure.

What's more, they do so in a story — scripted by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, who worked with the Russos on the last two "Captain America" movies — that delivers action, emotion and a dramatic conclusion that will leave fans floored."