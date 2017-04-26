Boner Fight for April 26th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: SORRY FOR THE RAPE

An Oxford University doctoral student accused of raping a woman is set to walk free after a second jury failed to reach a verdict. Statistician Sherman Ip, 25, allegedly forced the woman down onto his bed and pulled off her clothes before launching the attack on May 14, 2013. But Ip told jurors “she consented” and said he thought “everything was normal” when they had sex at her parents’ house the following day. The woman, who cannot be identified, claimed she fled Ip’s apartment in tears after he forced her onto his bed, pulled her clothes off and raped her.

Boner Candidate #2: PUT HIM IN A BOX FULL OF ANTS

Police in Alabama say a man is charged with abuse after allegedly locking two young children inside a trash bin container where authorities found them covered in ants. A statement issued Monday by Dothan police says 25-year-old Lorenzo McCullough is being held without bond. Police say a 2-year-old and a 4-year-old were found early Sunday inside a brick structure that contained trash bins. The children were covered by ants, and both were taken to a hospital.

