Boner Candidate #1: WE WERE TRYING TO ECONOMIZE

Up to 30 people may have been exposed to a used needle during blood sugar tests conducted at a community event in Toronto last month, the city’s public health authority said Monday as it urged those affected to see a doctor as a precaution. Needles were “not consistently changed between clients” during the free tests at the March 25 health fair organized by the Vision Infinite Foundation, a Bangladeshi-Canadian community group, said Dr. Herveen Sachdeva, an associate medical officer with Toronto Public Health. There is a very low chance of blood-borne viruses, such as hepatitis B and C and HIV, being transmitted by re-using a lancet — a fine needle typically used to prick the skin and take small amounts of blood — but Toronto Public Health has called and written to everyone who had their glucose levels checked at the fair, recommending they get blood tests as a precaution, Sachdeva said. “Toronto Public Health will receive the results of those who present for follow up with this testing … and this will help us understand whether any illness may have been associated with this event although the risk is very low,” she added. A woman who attended the fair held at a community centre in Toronto’s east end told organizers during the event that she had seen testers re-use a lancet, Vision Infinite director Shahid Khandker said. Organizers immediately shut down the testing station, which was run by pharmacy staff from a nearby Shoppers Drug Mart, and called paramedics who in turn notified Toronto Public Health, he added. “For the future, whether the pharmacy is given the opportunity (to participate again) or not, there are going to be more precautionary measures for sure,” Khandker said of including blood tests at other Vision Infinite events.

Boner Candidate #1: WE FOUND UNUSUAL STRUCTURAL MODIFICATIONS

Police say a custodian at a Massachusetts high school has been arrested after what were described as “unusual structural modifications” were found in a girls bathroom. Northampton Police Chief Jody Kasper says 22-year-old Michael Kremensky was arrested late last week on four counts of photographing an unsuspecting nude person. Kremensky, who has worked at Northampton High School since August, was previously placed on leave. Kasper says several holes were found in the ceiling of a girls’ bathroom. Police inspected all other bathrooms, locker rooms and changing areas in the school and did not find anything suspicious. The investigation is ongoing.

