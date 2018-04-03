Games and Gamer Gabbing with Jonathan Deesing for April 3rd, 2018

- Fortnite Battle Royale – out now, free
- Available on everything – Xbox One, PS4, PC, MacOS, iOS, Android
- Stems from new battle royale trend that started with PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds
- 100 players drop from a flying bus and frantically collect resources to build ramps and walls
- No one starts with any equipment – there is random weapons lying around you can pick up
- A circle of death slowly creeps in from the borders of the map, forcing everyone toward a random point in the interior of the map
- Ready Player One – out now
- Out now – wait for this one on Netflix
- Visual overload, may actually be more enjoyable on a smaller screen
- Spielberg is a grumpy old man
- Far Cry 5 – out now
- My first impressions of the game
