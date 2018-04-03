News

Games and Gamer Gabbing with Jonathan Deesing for April 3rd, 2018

Posted on
  • Fortnite Battle Royale – out now, free
    • Available on everything – Xbox One, PS4, PC, MacOS, iOS, Android
    • Stems from new battle royale trend that started with PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds
    • 100 players drop from a flying bus and frantically collect resources to build ramps and walls
    • No one starts with any equipment – there is random weapons lying around you can pick up
    • A circle of death slowly creeps in from the borders of the map, forcing everyone toward a random point in the interior of the map
    • Watch Here
  • Ready Player One – out now
    • Out now – wait for this one on Netflix
    • Visual overload, may actually be more enjoyable on a smaller screen
    • Spielberg is a grumpy old man
    • Watch Here
  • Far Cry 5 – out now

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:
Comments
To Top