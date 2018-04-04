Boner Fight for April 4th, 2018

Boner Candidate #1: IT HELPS RELAX THEM FOR NAP TIME.

Two former day care employees face felony charges after police say surveillance video caught them repeatedly abusing youngsters during nap time at a Sioux Falls-area daycare. Teresa Gallagher, age 31, and 22-year-old Kenedi Wendt were both arrested on 25 counts of abuse or cruelty to a minor. Both were ordered held on a $25,000 cash bond. Investigators say the case came to light February 26, when a parent told police that their child made a comment about being abused by an employee at Little Blessings Daycare in Sioux Falls. The case was referred to the Department of Social Services who then talked to the daycare’s supervisor. The daycare reviewed surveillance video and immediately fired Gallagher and Wendt.

Boner Candidate #2: IT’S A FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED BUSINESS

Authorities say a Pennsylvania couple ran a brothel out of a residence where three young children were living. Ingram police say 26-year-old Brittany Patrick and her 27-year-old boyfriend, Lukas Trout, face child endangerment charges. Patrick is also charged with prostitution, while Trout also faces a conspiracy charge. Authorities say they learned of the brothel after receiving complaints from Patrick’s neighbors. Investigators soon discovered an ad Patrick had placed on an adult website. The probe culminated Friday when an undercover officer went to Patrick’s apartment and Trout allegedly welcomed him and directed him to a bedroom.

