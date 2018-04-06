Boner Fight for April 6th, 2018

Boner Candidate #1: SO YOU’RE AT THE PLAYBOY MANSION AND YOU GOT YOUR PREGGO WIFE WITH YOU. SUCKY, HUH?

Donald Trump Jr. speaks at the 2016 Republican National Convention in Cleveland. Trump Jr. appeared on the “The Adam Carolla Show” in 2007, when it broadcast from the Playboy Mansion. In January 2007, Adam Carolla broadcast his radio show, “The Adam Carolla Show,” live from the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles. Among the various guests that day was none other than our country’s most aggressively online son, Donald Trump Jr., who took the opportunity to talk about his dick, his father’s dick, how the two compare, and just how much of a hardship it is to be surrounded by Playboy Playmates when you have a pregnant wife in tow.

Boner Candidate #2: CONGRATULATIONS. YOU ARE ONE OF THE WORST DRUNK DRIVERS EVER!

Driving drunk is bad — then there’s being “one of the worst” drunk drivers ever. Police in Illinois announced Wednesday they charged 41-year-old Tasha Schleicher in “one of the worst impaired driving arrests our agency has ever made.” Schleicher, who has a long rap sheet of drunk driving convictions, reportedly was found passed out behind the wheel with her ignition running at a Riverside gas station, the Star Tribune reported. Responding officers said she appeared highly intoxicated and had an open bottle of Crown Royal liquor in the passenger seat.