Travel Brigade for April 6th, 2018

Heading to the Far East for the First Time
Giveaway:
Basket of all things THAI, food, treats, Bangkok and Phuket guidebooks.
· Flight deals to Asia
· Don’t go on a cheap airline
· Check you transfer… do you need a visa?
· Bangkok Belly/ Get your shots
· Learn the laws of the land
· Buddha
· All Hail the 7-11
· High standard of travel for very reasonable rates
Good Resources for Far East Travelling:
University of Utah Travel Clinic
Renaissance Phuket Resort and Spa
