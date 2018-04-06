Life

Travel Brigade for April 6th, 2018

Posted on

Heading to the Far East for the First Time

Giveaway:

Basket of all things THAI, food, treats, Bangkok and Phuket guidebooks.

·        Flight deals to Asia 

·        Don’t go on a cheap airline

·        Check you transfer… do you need a visa?

·        Bangkok Belly/ Get your shots

·        Learn the laws of the land

·        Buddha

·        All Hail the 7-11

·        High standard of travel for very reasonable rates

 

Good Resources for Far East Travelling:

Eva Airlines

 

AirlineQuality.com

 

University of Utah Travel Clinic

 

Renaissance Phuket Resort and Spa

 

Tourism Thailand

