Travel Brigade for April 6th, 2018

Heading to the Far East for the First Time

Giveaway:

Basket of all things THAI, food, treats, Bangkok and Phuket guidebooks.

· Flight deals to Asia

· Don’t go on a cheap airline

· Check you transfer… do you need a visa?

· Bangkok Belly/ Get your shots

· Learn the laws of the land

· Buddha

· All Hail the 7-11

· High standard of travel for very reasonable rates

Good Resources for Far East Travelling:

Eva Airlines

AirlineQuality.com

University of Utah Travel Clinic

Renaissance Phuket Resort and Spa

Tourism Thailand