Boner Fight for August 21st, 2018

BONER CANDIDATE #1: UTAH COUNTY REPUBLICANS ARE SOOOOOOO FUNNY!

Some members of the Utah GOP State Central Committee, including the State Secretary and a Utah County GOP leader, seem to have no problem with making nazi-themed jokes inside a private Facebook page. Josh Daniels, the Utah County GOP vice-chairman, responded to a post about a planned cookout and celebration following Saturday’s state central committee meeting with a Nazi joke seemingly aimed at the organizers of Count My Vote. “Speaking of pork…we should lave a Nazi themed party with polish dogs or weenies and sauerkraut and call it ‘kraut my vote,’” wrote Daniels on the UTGOP SCC – OFFICIAL Facebook page. “Kraut my vote” is a reference to the Count My Vote petition initiative which provides an alternative path to the primary ballot for candidates outside of the traditional convention route.

Read More

BONER CANDIDATE #2: THE LOGICAL WAY TO SOLVE A HEATED ARGUMENT.

A 13-year-old teen in Newport News has been arrested after an argument with a 14-year-old. The incident allegedly left the older of the two with third degree burns to 15 percent of his body. Police said the incident happened around 4 p.m. at Peterson’s Yacht Basin located at the intersection of Blair Avenue and Walnut Avenue. Police arrived at the assault call to find the 14-year-old suffering from wounds to his torso and one of his arms. The two teens allegedly got into an argument about who was going to light charcoal on the grill. According to police, this is when the argument turned physical and the 13-year-old doused the 14-year-old with lighter fluid and ignited his clothing.

Read More