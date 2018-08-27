Boner Fight for August 27th, 2018

Boner Candidate #1: MCCAIN’S FAMILY IS TRYING TO DERAIL ME.

When Sen. John McCain’s family was getting ready to say their last goodbyes as they informed the world that the former prisoner of war was ending treatment for brain cancer, Arizona GOP Senate candidate Kelli Ward suggested the announcement was all about her. McCain died mere hours after she suggested the announcement was part of an effort to hurt her campaign. Ward, one of three candidates for the Republican Senate nomination in Tuesday’s Arizona primary to replace retiring Sen. Jeff Flake, wrote on Facebook that “I think they wanted to have a particular narrative that they hope is negative to me.”

Boner Candidate #2: I SEE WHAT’S WRONG WITH AMERICA TODAY.

A Kentucky Baptist preacher has faced backlash after recording a live video in which he complained about a youth football game, saying that the children were going to hell and that the cheerleaders were dressed as “prostitutes.” It started when Pastor Ernie Spence of Fellowship Baptist Church in Kentucky passed by Trimble County High School in the Northwest corner of the Bluegrass State and saw children laughing and playing. To this Christian, it was an affront to his beliefs and demonstrated why “drugs are so bad, fornication and all sorts of ungodliness.” “I see what’s wrong with America today,” he said. “Right here it is, time to get ready and go to church and the grandstands back here are full up of people. You got all these young’uns out here chasing balls, and it don’t amount to a hill of beans.”

