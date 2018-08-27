Geek News on the Radio for August 27th, 2018

Joaquin Phoenix Doesn’t Care What You Think About His Joker

Unlike Method Actor Jared Leto™, who very much cared about what you think about his Joker, Joaquin Phoenix couldn’t care less about playing the iconic Batman villain. In a new interview with Indie Wire, Phoenix was dismissive of his upcoming gig.

Fans Translated the Wakandan Text on Black Panther‘s Suit, and It’s Really Sweet

Over on the Movie Details subreddit, which specializes in finding neat, hard-to-notice things in films, the user u/thecruiser has revealed some interesting details about the suit upgrade given to T’Challa early on in Black Panther. As it powers up, if one looks close, there is a scroll of Wakandan text that flows across the chest of the suit. With careful timing, that text can be seen and translated.

Legendary Lands Rights to Graphic Novel ‘My Boyfriend Is a Bear’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Legendary Entertainment has acquired the worldwide film rights to the acclaimed Oni Press graphic novel “My Boyfriend is a Bear,” written by Pamela Ribon and illustrated by Cat Farris. Ribon is attached to adapt the screenplay as well and will exec produce along with Alex Hertzberg. Legendary will produce and Joe Nozemack, James Lucas Jones, and Charlie Chu of Oni Entertainment will join Ribon and Herzberg as exec producers. Jon Silk and Ali Mendes will oversee the project for Legendary Entertainment.

