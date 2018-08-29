Boner Fight for August 29th, 2018

Boner Candidate #1: YOU PARENTS SHOULD TAKE RESPONSIBILITY OH, AND L ‘M A WANNABE HISTORIAN

An outspoken member of the State Board of Education is drawing criticism over her controversial comments in board meetings and on social media. Lisa Cummins, elected in 2016, represents District 11, which includes the Jordan School District and parts of Salt Lake School District. District 11 encompasses Herriman High School, which last year became synonymous with Utah’s alarming teen suicide rate. Seven mothers lost children who attended Herriman to suicide in 2017. In a board meeting last May, one such mother, Catherine Voutaz, pleaded for the board to direct resources to the prevention of such tragedies. She also called for suicide response plans at each school district. “You all have the ability to make a difference,” Voutaz said. Minutes later, an emotional Cummins turned on her microphone’s light, indicating she had something to say. “Where are the organizations of parents who need to step up and accept accountability and responsibility?” Cummins said. To many listeners in the room, including the parent whose son died by suicide, it sounded as if Cummins was shifting blame back to the very people pleading with the board to take action.

For 2,300 Utah students, it was the opportunity of a lifetime: a chance to see the hit musical “Hamilton.” It is the lyrical story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton, as interpreted through the eyes of virtuoso Lin-Manuel Miranda. The plan was put forth by The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History. The organization would provide free and reduced tickets to the students to see the musical when it visited Salt Lake City last year. The proposal was expected to pass without a hitch, but broke down into a debate about the accuracy and historical significance of the musical. School board member Lisa Cummins objected to the musical. “Just because something is popular, doesn’t mean we should just automatically jump on the bandwagon,” she said. “We have a responsibility to our students to teach them the truth.”

A Texas high school senior battling brain cancer has won the fight to wear her blue-black wig after school officials told her it was a violation of the dress code. McKinney ISD, located north of Dallas, announced Sunday that they have reversed their decision and will allow Kate Pepper to wear the wig. “I feel a relief, and I am honestly hoping that if anyone else is going through my circumstances that this will help them along the way as well,” Pepper told CNN affiliate KTVT. Pepper, 17, has been battling her second bout of brain cancer. A week before her senior year, she made the tough decision to shave her long, braided hair, which had started falling out from cancer treatments. The teen documented her journey throughout her treatments on YouTube.

