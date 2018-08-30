Boner Fight for August 30th, 2018

Boner Candidate #1: YA NEED TO START ‘EM EARLY.

Two women in North Carolina were busted after a Snapchat video emerged in which they were allegedly passing a blunt to toddlers, according to officials. Michaela Pearson, 21, and Candice Little, 18, were arrested Wednesday in Winston-Salem on charges of felony child abuse and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, news station WXII reported. The arrests were in connection to the footage posted online in which the pair allegedly encouraged the kids to smoke pot. Police said the children were 18 months old, 2 years old, and 3 years old. The kids were brought to a local hospital for treatment, according to officials. A police search reportedly turned up several items of drug paraphernalia.

Boner Candidate #2: I’M AGAINST STUPID NURSES.

HOUSTON — Texas Children’s Hospital officials say they’ve fired a nurse after she posted information on social media about a boy who’s suspected to have measles. The nurse working at the Houston hospital posted about the child’s condition on an anti-vaccination group’s Facebook page. Screenshots of the post show that the nurse said the sickness was worse than she expected, but the experience doesn’t change her stance against vaccinations. Hospital officials learned about the posts on Friday. The hospital has discharged the nurse for posting protected health information after conducting an internal investigation. The Houston Health Department is investigating the “suspected” case of measles and waiting for verification from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Houston’s last confirmed measles case was in 2013.

