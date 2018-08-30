Muse’s new Album Simulation Theory Out November 9th!

Muse have announced that their new studio album, Simulation Theory, will be released on November 9th through Warner Music. The eleven-track record was produced by the band, along with producers Rich Costey, Mike Elizondo, Shellback and Timbaland. Each of the album’s songs will be accompanied by a video.

Watch the new music video for “The Dark Side”

Simulation Theory will be released in three formats: Standard (11 tracks), Deluxe (16 tracks), and Super Deluxe (21 tracks). The expanded tracklisting features an acoustic gospel version of “Dig Down,” the UCLA Bruin Marching Band feature on “Pressure,” a live version of “Thought Contagion,” acoustic versions of several tracks, including “Something Human” and ‘Alternate Reality’ versions of “Algorithm” and “The Dark Side.” For specific format tracklisting, please see below.

Pre-order Simulation Theory through the band’s Official Shop for early access to tickets for Muse’s 2019 tour. Stay tuned for more details