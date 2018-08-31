Boner Fight for August 31st, 2018

BONER CANDIDATE #1: JEWTROPOLIS

Users of Snapchat and other popular apps and services found New York City labeled “Jewtropolis” on their maps Thursday morning. Users of a variety of popular apps and services, including Snapchat, awoke Thursday morning to find that New York City had been relabeled “Jewtropolis” on maps displayed in the apps. People on Twitter quickly posted screen shots of the maps, calling them racist and anti-Semitic. Maps on Snapchat, Citi Bike, StreetEasy and even The New York Times all appeared to be affected.

BONER CANDIDATE #2: WELL, NOW, I’M NOT A MEMBER OF THAT GROUP

The same day Ron DeSantis used a racist dog-whistle to attack his opponent, the Florida Republican was exposed as a moderator of a virulently racist Facebook page. Trump-endorsed GOP nominee Ron DeSantis was already under fire for using a racist dog-whistle during a Fox News interview this week. But newly uncovered evidence shows that dog-whistles are just the start for DeSantis, who is running against Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum — the first African-American to be nominated for governor in Florida.

