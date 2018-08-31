Boner (Rounds One and Two) for August 31st, 2018

ROUND ONE

BONER CANDIDATE #1: I BET THIS GOES VIRAL

A man has been arrested after he brazenly poured a bag of flour onto a 68-year-old woman at an Indiana Walmart on Wednesday, according to Beech Grove police. The incident was captured on video by the suspect, Phillip Weaver, who then posted it online with the caption “Pouring flower on lady’s head,” police said. The video has since been taken down. According to a police report, it happened at about 10:21 a.m. at the store in the 4600 block of S. Emerson Ave. in Beech Grove.

Read More

BONER CANDIDATE #2: I GUESS HE JUST WANTED TO WATCH THE MOTHER HUGGER BURN

A Milton man allegedly set his house on fire and sat to watch it burn. Robert Lecroy, 33, has been charged with one count of second-degree arson for the Aug. 25 blaze. The responding Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office deputy noted that when he arrived on scene in the 8100 block of Tacos Lane in Milton the home was completely engulfed in flame. The responding firefighter told police that when he arrived, flames were coming up out of the roof, and he saw a man, later identified as Lecroy, sitting near the fence line of the home.

Read More

BONER CANDIDATE #3: JEWTROPOLIS

Users of Snapchat and other popular apps and services found New York City labeled “Jewtropolis” on their maps Thursday morning. Users of a variety of popular apps and services, including Snapchat, awoke Thursday morning to find that New York City had been relabeled “Jewtropolis” on maps displayed in the apps. People on Twitter quickly posted screen shots of the maps, calling them racist and anti-Semitic. Maps on Snapchat, Citi Bike, StreetEasy and even The New York Times all appeared to be affected.

Read More

ROUND TWO

BONER CANDIDATE #1: I AIN’T DOIN THE DISHES, NO SIR.

It’s official: People really, really hate doing dishes. Employees at a Memphis Waffle House were filmed fighting behind the counter during Sunday’s breakfast rush after one of the workers reportedly told another to start washing dishes, despite her being off the clock, Fox 13 Memphis reported. The on-duty employee then pushed the other woman’s head, and the two began trading blows behind the counter, police say. In footage of the brawl, several of the women’s co-workers can be seen attempting to pull them apart. One can also be seen ripping a chunk of hair from the other’s head before the two are eventually separated.

Read More

BONER CANDIDATE #2: WELL, NOW, I’M NOT A MEMBER OF THAT GROUP

The same day Ron DeSantis used a racist dog-whistle to attack his opponent, the Florida Republican was exposed as a moderator of a virulently racist Facebook page. Trump-endorsed GOP nominee Ron DeSantis was already under fire for using a racist dog-whistle during a Fox News interview this week. But newly uncovered evidence shows that dog-whistles are just the start for DeSantis, who is running against Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum — the first African-American to be nominated for governor in Florida.

Read More

BONER CANDIDATE #3: I WAS HERE FIRST

Bike lanes make streets safer for cyclists, but they come at a cost: sometimes they replace the free parking spaces that NYC drivers seem to feel is their God-given birth right. Over in Park Slope, the never-ending quest for parking space is legendary, so we were not surprised to see that one local motorist is determined to hold onto this hallowed ground for life and hand it down to future generations, as if squatter’s rights applied to public streets.

Read More