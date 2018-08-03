Boner Fight for August 3rd, 2018

BONER CANDIDATE #1: COME ON BISON. YOU AIN’T SO TOUGH

Bison, meet jackass. A bozo was captured on cellphone video taunting a large bison in Yellowstone National Park this week. In the less-than-1-minute-long online clip taken Tuesday by bystander Lindsey Jones, a shorts-wearing man beating on his chest is seen approaching the ungulate on the two-way road in Hayden Valley. The bison — which can weigh up to 2,000 pounds and stand 6 feet tall — is having none of it and promptly charges at the man, video posted to YouTube by KRTV News shows. “Oh God, I can’t watch,” a person can be heard saying in the video as the bison charges the man for a second time. Another person can be heard imploring the man to “Get out of there!” The man and the bison go their separate ways before the clip ends.

BONER CANDIDATE #2: WE COULDN’T THROW THIS GUY’S LIFE AWAY COULD WE?

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Twelve jurors unanimously found Jason Benjamin not guilty of rape Wednesday afternoon, despite the former teacher’s admission that he knowingly had sex with an underage girl. Benjamin, who taught at Canyon Ridge High School from 2009 until 2017, was arrested in December after a 17-year-old former student told police she and Benjamin had sex in October, a claim Benjamin confirmed in police interviews. He was charged with rape under a statute that applies when the victim is 16 or 17 years old and the perpetrator is at least three years older, the Times-News reported. Benjamin, now 40, was 39 years old at the time of the alleged sexual encounter. The jury trial, which began and ended Wednesday, included a video of Benjamin telling a police detective that he had sex with the girl and that he knew she was 17 at the time. After about two hours of deliberation, the jury delivered its verdict: not guilty.

