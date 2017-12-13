Boner Fight for December 13th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: JUST BECAUSE YOU’VE HAD CANCER DOESN’T MEAN YOU CAN BREAK THE RULES.

First, she beat cancer. Now, she’s taking on her high school after being disciplined for wearing a hat. Chloe Terpenning, 15, a freshman at West Burlington High School in Iowa, transferred to the school after being harassed and bullied for losing her hair from chemotherapy, The Hawkeye reported. But once she arrived at the new school, she began getting harassed by the school’s administration, which bans hats, caps, hoods and other headgear, the outlet said. She was first sent to the office at the beginning of December for wearing a hood instead of a wig—claiming the wig was prohibiting her natural hair from growing back, giving her headaches and getting in the way of gym class.

Read More

Boner Candidate #2: NO PRISON TIME? NO PRISON TIME?

A North Carolina woman will not serve prison time after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the death of her 3-year-old son, who froze to death on the front porch of their home after she “passed out” on drugs. Jamie Lyn Basinger, 24, of Morganton, received a suspended sentence of 19 to 32 months with 3 years of supervised probation after pleading guilty in connection to the death of Landyn Melton in March, the Charlotte Observer reports. A judge on Monday also ordered Basinger, who spent eight months in jail after being charged in April, to comply with all conditions of a substance abuse assessment, perform 72 hours of community service and adhere to all orders from the Department of Social Services regarding her other child, according to the newspaper. Prosecutors said Basinger’s usage of methamphetamine two days before the child’s death, as well as smoking marijuana the night before, led to the boy’s death.

Read More