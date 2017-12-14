Boner Fight for December 14th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: I AM REALLY PROUD OF MY WORK.

A twisted British surgeon literally left his mark on two patients – using a laser beam to carve his initials onto their livers during transplant operations, according to reports. Dr. Simon Bramhall, 53, who left “SB” on the organs of a man and woman, admitted two counts of assault at Birmingham Crown Court, but pleaded not guilty to charges of assault causing bodily harm. Surgeons use argon beams to stop livers from bleeding, but can also use the beams to burn the organs’ surfaces to sketch out the area of an operation. The marks normally disappear. But the female patient’s liver did not heal in the normal way and the initials were discovered in a follow-up operation, according to the Telegraph. “This has been a highly unusual and complex case, both within the expert medical testimony served by both sides and in law,” prosecutor Tony Badenoch said.

Boner Candidate #2: I GOT CHICKEN ALFREDO. I GOT SPRITE.

Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer. Maruna IV, 22, is charged with attempted unlawful sexual contact with a minor, disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, possessing criminal tools, and importuning. Austintown police say Maruna started chatting through an online dating app with an undercover officer. They say Maruna’s conversations were sexually graphic, he sent nude pictures of himself and he set up a meeting with someone whom he believed was an underage boy.

