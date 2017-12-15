Boner Fight for December 15th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: THERE’S AN ABORTION IN MY TEA.

A doctor is facing several charges after his girlfriend said he spiked her drink with an abortion pill, causing her to lose her unborn baby, according to WROC. Brook Fiske and Sikander Imran had been dating on and off for three years, when Imran, a doctor, moved from Rochester to Arlington, Va., for a new job. That’s when he learned Fiske was pregnant. “He didn’t want to have a baby so he tried to talk me into having an abortion, which I didn’t want to do,” Fiske said. Fiske said she was 17 weeks pregnant when she went to Virginia to visit Imran to plan how they would raise the child. Fiske claims that’s when Imran poisoned her. “When I was drinking my tea in the evening, I got to the bottom of the cup, there was a gritty substance in there,” Fiske said. “And when I looked at it, I could tell that it was a pill that had been ground up.”

Boner Candidate #2: DOPE.

Donald Trump Jr. managed to spread some fake news Thursday on Twitter. The president's son used the platform to criticize supporters of net neutrality after the Federal Communications Commission repealed the Title II protections that kept the internet a public utility. Unfortunately, Trump Jr. doesn't seem to have all the facts in order. "I would pay good money to see all those people complaining about Obama's FCC chairman voting to repeal #NetNeutality actually explain it in detail," Trump Jr. wrote. "I'd also bet most hadn't heard of it before this week. #outrage." In fact, FCC Chairman Ajit Pai was appointed by President Donald Trump in January. Former President Barack Obama appointed Pai to a five-year term on the commission in 2012, but Democrats fought against his term's renewal last year. The commission voted to repeal the net neutrality protections in a 3-2 vote, with Pai voting in the majority.