Boner (Round Two) for December 15th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: YOU GOT A KID YOU MIGHT AS WELL MAKE HIM USEFUL

Elda Solis, 47, was charged with child neglect Thursday for allegedly leaving a 6-year-old child guarding her parking spot at her housing complex, the Eastwind Apartments at 240 Sombrero Beach Road in Marathon, while she went to Publix across the street. The youth was sitting in a chair in the parking space. The incident took place around 10 p.m. Dec. 7. According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the agency received information about the incident the following day. When they confronted Solis, she admitted it was true, agency spokeswoman Becky Herrin said.

Read More

Boner Candidate #2: DOPE

One of President Donald Trump’s nominees for a lifetime appointment as a U.S. district court judge struggled to answer basic questions about the law during a confirmation hearing on Thursday. Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), had just five minutes to question the five Trump appointees. First, he asked if any of them had not tried a case to verdict in a courtroom. When Matthew Spencer Petersen, a nominee for U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, raised his hand, Kennedy focused mostly on him for the duration of his time. Read More

Boner Candidate #3: DOPE.

Donald Trump Jr. managed to spread some fake news Thursday on Twitter. The president’s son used the platform to criticize supporters of net neutrality after the Federal Communications Commission repealed the Title II protections that kept the internet a public utility. Unfortunately, Trump Jr. doesn’t seem to have all the facts in order. “I would pay good money to see all those people complaining about Obama’s FCC chairman voting to repeal #NetNeutality actually explain it in detail,” Trump Jr. wrote. “I’d also bet most hadn’t heard of it before this week. #outrage.” In fact, FCC Chairman Ajit Pai was appointed by President Donald Trump in January. Former President Barack Obama appointed Pai to a five-year term on the commission in 2012, but Democrats fought against his term’s renewal last year. The commission voted to repeal the net neutrality protections in a 3-2 vote, with Pai voting in the majority. Read More Take Our Poll