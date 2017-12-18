Boner Fight for December 18th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: HE DIDN’T JUST INVESTIGATE IT, HE LIVED IT.

A top official at the Office of Congressional Ethics, which investigates allegations of misconduct against lawmakers, has been accused of assaulting and verbally abusing two women during a drunken bar brawl in 2015, according to a federal lawsuit filed in Pennsylvania. Omar Ashmawy, the office’s staff director and chief counselor, was at the Dimmick Inn in Milford, Penn., when he allegedly became “verbally abusive” towards the wife of the owner of the restaurant, Dawn Jorgenson, and a female bartender, alleges the complaint, which was first obtained by Foreign Policy. “Ashmawy, who appeared to be visibly intoxicated, then unjustifiably threw and/or pushed Mrs. Jorgenson down to the floor and/or into the hostess stand,” says the lawsuit, which was filed by Greg Martucci in September. Martucci said he also saw Ashmawy assault Jorgenson’s pal, Christina Floyd, according to the papers. At one point, he pulled Ashmawy away and took him “outside away from the scene of the altercation,” the lawsuit says.

Boner Candidate #2: OKAY, I’M PRETTY LIBERAL BUT SOME THINGS JUST GO TOO FAR.

A mom is breastfeeding her boyfriend — 20 years after having children. Jennifer Mulford took time off from her job as a bartender to induce breastfeeding because she wants to start an adult breastfeeding relationship (ABR) with Brad Leeson. Because she has not given birth to a baby recently, she and Brad, 36, need to “dry feed” every two hours to fool her body into thinking she is feeding a child so she starts producing milk. Jennifer was single when she stumbled across a website about ABR. She said: “When I read about the bond breastfeeding could create between two people, I was envious. “I have always enjoyed my breasts being touched during sex more than anything else, so I knew I would enjoy it.” Jennifer, from Atlanta, started searching for men who would be open to the idea of adult breastfeeding. “When I read about the pure joy it brought others, I was desperate to seek out a partner to share an emotional bond with. “I used dating sites, put messages on ABR forums and even put an advert on Craigslist, but I drew a blank. I started to think I’d never get to try adult breastfeeding.”

