Boner Fight for December 4th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: THIS BOY IS A REPEAT OFFENDER.

A second suspect has been arrested in Liberty County for indecent exposure. Randy Earl Jones, Jr., 25, was taken into custody by the Cleveland Police Department and has been placed in Liberty County jail facing Class B misdemeanor charges for reportedly pleasuring himself in front of customers at the Walmart in Cleveland. Records show he is already on probation in San Jacinto County for the same offense. “A repeat offender for indecent exposure in Texas must register as a sex offender,” said Liberty County Attorney Matt Poston. Poston said that would be a felony if his registration is not current.

Boner Candidate #2: MAYBE MEN SHOULDN’T BE SUCH MONSTERS. HOW ABOUT THAT PAM?

Pamela Anderson is a victim of sexual abuse many times over. She has said that she was molested from ages 6 to 10 by a female babysitter, raped at age 12 by a 25-year-old man, and then gang raped in 9th grade by her boyfriend. She’s had many abusive boyfriends. She was abused by ex-husband Tommy Lee. She is believed. Now she tells Megyn Kelly that Harvey Wienstein’s victims walked into their own assault and need to stop making “excuses.” On Megyn Kelly Today, on Thursday:

Megyn Kelly: “Were you surprised when you heard all the women coming out about him?” Pamela Anderson: “No. [Laughs] I think it was common knowledge that certain producers and certain people in Hollywood are people to avoid. Privately. You know what you’re getting into if you go to a hotel room alone.” Kelly: “Well a lot of the women talk about how they felt- their agent set it up, their agent wouldn’t put them in a dangerous position, this is a famous guy– Anderson: [Incredulous] “–[crosstalk]. Send somebody with them, that’s what they should have done. I just think there’s easy ways to remedy that,that’s not a good excuse.”

