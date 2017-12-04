Geek News on the Radio for December 4th, 2017

Avengers Infinity War Trailer… Most Viewed Trailer in 24 hours!

Have you had a chance to watch the Avengers: Infinity War trailer yet? Judging by the numbers, I’m betting you have and probably more than once. The trailer for Joeand Anthony Russo‘s epic superhero team-up finally debuted yesterday, and in news that should come as a surprise to exactly no one, it’s already racked up an insane amount of views. In fact, enough people have watched the trailer to shatter existing viewership records, landing Infinity War the title of most-viewed trailer of all time. Not too shabby. According to Marvel, the much-hyped trailer earned 230 million views in its first 24 hours, blowing past the previous champion, Andy Muschietti‘s IT, which earned 197 million views when the first trailer dropped earlier this year. Before that, the title belonged to Fate of the Furious, which earned a single-day tally of 139 million views last year. So yeah, Avengers didn’t just break the record, it Hulk-smashed it.

Disney to Buy 20th Century Fox?

Back in November, shocking reports revealed that Disney had been negotiating to purchase rival Fox, potentially bringing the Marvel characters from the X-Men and the Fantastic Four to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The addition of the popular characters to the fan-favorite movie universe, as we can all agree, would be a thrill for moviegoers obviously far outweighing the disturbingly increasing power of Disney’s monopoly on intellectual property. However, reports soon after claimed that the deal was dead and Disney wouldn’t be buying Fox, and Rob Liefeld thought it was a bad idea. Bleeding Cool speculated that the more likely scenario was that the companies did still want to do the deal, and one of them had leaked the story to put pressure on the other to gain some sort of advantage. Well… Now, a new report from the Wall Street Journal says that negotiations are back on. Furthermore, the report claims that Fox, which is courting other suitors like Comcast as well, wants to make a decision by the end of the year. According to an additional report from Variety, the deal could be worth almost $50 billion. If a deal goes through, it would leave the Murdoch family with Fox’s news and sports assets, while Disney would take control of everything else. The Murdochs also own the Wall Street Journal, where this latest report originates.

Frozen Short to be Removed from Coco

Olaf’s Frozen Adventure will be put on ice. Disney has directed theaters running Coco, Pixar’s latest, to remove the deeply unpopular 22-minute Frozen short that plays in front of each screening. The removal goes into effect on Dec. 8, sources familiar with the matter confirmed to Mashable. The request from Disney also asks that theaters use the newly freed-up time to hold extra screenings of Coco each day. Pixar movies generally open with a completely unrelated short film, usually running no more than 10 minutes. Olaf changed the game somewhat, between its length and its reliance on a Disney Animation Studios hit (Pixar’s shorts are generally homegrown). The Frozen short has been especially problematic for a number of reasons. Length is the biggest issue, of course, since the actual movie doesn’t start until 40 minutes after the advertised time, between trailers, ads, and Olaf. That’s a lot of extra sitting around for an audience comprised primarily of kids expecting a story about music and family, set against the backdrop of Mexico’s Dia de los Muertos.

Batman Ninja Anime Trailer

Are You Afraid of the Dark… Coming Back?!

After nearly two decades, it may be high time for the Midnight Society to reconvene in a brand new cinematic adaptation of Are You Afraid of the Dark?, Nickelodeon’s classic kids horror series that kept us sleepless on Saturday nights in the ’90s. Gary Dauberman, the screenwriter of It and Annabelle: Creation, has been signed to write the Are You Afraid of the Dark? movie and serve as a producer as well. Via The Hollywood Reporter, Dauberman indicated that his take on Are You Afraid of the Dark? would remain true to the spirit of the original series, which actually made its debut on Canada’s YTV in 1990 before it was picked up by Nickelodeon. Every episode of the show featured the Midnight Society, a group of teenagers who held secret meetings in the woods where they shared scary stories with each other, thus incurring each episode’s isolated haunted tale.

He Man in Live Action!

Sony Pictures have set a date for their live-action He-Man & The Masters of the Universe reboot but without a director, according to Entertainment Weekly. Director McG, who has been attached to the project since 2016, has reportedly left the production just as a December 18, 2019 release date has been set. Comic book movie veteran David S. Goyer, however, has reportedly been hired to write a new screenplay. According to the Hollywood trade, Sony is currently meeting with various unnamed directors and actors for the film. Last June, it was confirmed that Twilight alum Kellan Lutz met with the studio about portraying the titular lead, but no casting decision has been made.

