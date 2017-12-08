Boner Fight for December 8th, 2017

Boner Candidate #2: WHAT WOULD YOU ALL DO?

A Connecticut man is behind bars after he had sex with his dead girlfriend — in the hope it would wake her up, according to reports. Aaron Graser, 39, was sentenced to a year in prison for fourth-degree sexual assault of a corpse on Tuesday, the Hartford Courant reported. Cops found Graser’s girlfriend dead in their apartment and surrounded by needles back in January, the paper reported. Graser told police that he found her unresponsive with heroin and drug paraphernalia in her lap — and decided sex would be the best way to rouse her because she didn’t like sleeping with him. “Aaron stated he listened to see if the victim was breathing and he heard gurgling. Aaron stated he knew the victim hated having sex with him so he figured that the victim might wake up if he had sex with her,” a warrant for Graser’s arrest read. He also admitted tying her ankles and wrists to the bedposts because it was one of his kinks.

