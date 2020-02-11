Boner Fight for February 11th, 2020

Boner Candidate #1:JUST WASH YOUR HANDS

While health officials are monitoring any potential spread of the novel Coronavirus in Utah, investigators say Coronavirus scams are another thing people should worry about. They say fraudsters are preying on people’s fear of the virus. The Carbon County Sheriff’s Office posted a message on Facebook, warning people about scammers creating fake sites to sell bogus Coronavirus products. They also say people are sending fake texts, emails and social media posts to get personal information.

Boner Candidate #2: NOAH? WHAT?

A Lehi-based event center company has closed for good, leaving its employees without jobs and about 2,800 customers without venues for the celebrations they have planned. They’re also out the money they spent on deposits. Employees and customers of the NOAH’s Event Center in South Jordan are among those affected by the sudden closures, which happened shortly after a U.S. judge in Utah’s bankruptcy court rejected a last-second proposal to restructure the company for a second time within 12 months. Another location in Lindon had a sign on its door stating that it closed last year. According to the company’s website, there are locations in 19 other states. Those locations also closed abruptly.

