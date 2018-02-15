Boner Fight for February 15th, 2018

Boner Candidate #1: DUMB AND DUMBER

This is the hilarious moment a bungling burglar knocked out his accomplice by throwing a flying brick at his head. The two men have been branded the ‘dumbest ever’ after police released CCTV footage of their failed attack. The hilarious clip shows two hooded men approaching a building in Shanghai, China, armed with bricks. They immediately whip out the missiles and throw them at a window in a bid to break the glass. The first makes a dent but as the second burglar throws his brick, the foolish accomplice leaps forward directly into the line of fire. He takes a direct hit to the face sending him falling unconscious to the ground. His co-conspirator is forced to take on the impromptu role of first aider as he desperately tends to the injured man after quickly dragging him across the ground. The video has racked up thousands of online views from across the globe – with commenters branding the pair ‘stupid’.

Boner Candidate #2: A YOUTUBER WHO CLAIMED VEGANISM CURED HER CANCER HAS DIED…FROM CANCER.

A YouTuber who said that eating a raw vegan diet, drinking juice and praying to God cured her cancer has passed away. Mari Lopez, one half of the vlogging duo Liz & Mari, succumbed to an aggressive terminal cancer that spread to her blood, liver and lungs. She was known for posting viral videos about how she was able to cure her stage four diagnosis through faith in God and following a strict diet of raw vegetables. Today in an interview with babe, Liz Johnson, who made videos with her aunt Mari, doubled down on her beliefs, saying she “completely” stood by what she posted. Liz & Mari made a YouTube channel to share videos on how to cure cancer. Liz & Mari, whose videos amassed hundreds of thousands of views, regularly posted about how Mari had recovered from a terminal diagnosis through her Christian faith and her discovery of lemon and ginger juice. They told their followers in no uncertain terms that they could do the same, uploading how-to videos like STAGE 4 CANCER HEALED BY JUICING & RAW VEGAN DIET PART ONE (nearly 300k views, part two had over 400k).

