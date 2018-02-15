Geek News on the Radio for February 15th, 2018

Incredibles 2 Trailer!!!

Rampage Trailer

Michael Fassbender to Star in the new Kung Fury?!

Michael Fassbender will star in David Sandberg’s action-comedy “Kung Fury,” which Sandberg will also star in and produce under his Laser Unicorns’ banner. As previously announced, David Hasselhoff will join the cast following his role in the original short film “Kung Fury.” The short, which gained a cult following, was partly funded on Kickstarter and was selected for Cannes Directors Fortnight. The feature-length project, which will be a sequel to the original short, is shooting this summer. The original short film, written and directed by Sandberg, pays homage to 1980s martial arts and police action films. The feature film will be set in 1985 in Miami, which is kept safe under the watchful eye of the police officer Kung Fury through his Thundercops police force. After the tragic death of a Thundercop causes the group to disband, a mysterious villain emerges from the shadows to aid in the Fuhrer’s quest to attain the ultimate weapon.

