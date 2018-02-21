Boner Fight for February 21st, 2018

Boner Candidate #1: IF YOU TRY TO TALK TO YOUR LEGISLATOR HE MAY HAVE YOU ARRESTED

An Idaho Republican state senator has been labeled a “bully” after ranting at college students who traveled hundreds of miles to discuss a birth control bill with lawmakers. State Sen. Dan Foreman also has been slapped with an ethics complaint for an incendiary follow-up tweet sent from an account allegedly associated with him. The tense exchange between Foreman and about a dozen University of Idaho students was captured on camera Monday. Video circulating on social media shows Foreman forcefully pointing his finger and belligerently saying “abortion is murder” to the students, who say they didn’t come to discuss abortion at all. Foreman’s diatribe was “unhinged,” said Paul Dillon, public affairs director of Planned Parenthood of Greater Washington and North Idaho, which is affiliated with the student group. “Even if you disagree with what we have to say, there’s no excuse for that kind behavior. He was being a bully,” Dillon told AP.

Boner Candidate #2: THEY DON’T FEEL GOOD

The number of new HIV cases reported in the Philippines has surged over the last few years, according the country’s health agency. In 2007, fewer than 400 new cases were reported; in 2017, more than 11,000 new cases were identified. The country had the fastest-growing HIV epidemic in the Asia-Pacific region, according to UNAIDS last year. At a time like this, the country’s leader could encourage safer sex, to prevent further sexually transmitted infections. Or he could do what Filipino President Rodrigo Duterte did last week — and urge his citizens to forgo condoms during intercourse because “they don’t feel good.” The subject arose during a characteristically bizarre digression in a speech to Filipino workers back just from Kuwait. Hundreds of Filipino workers in Kuwait have accepted the Philippines’ offer of a free flight home after a Filipino woman’s body was found in a freezer of her employer’s home in the Gulf state.

Read More