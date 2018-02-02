Boner Fight for February 2nd, 2018

Boner Candidate #1: HIGH SCHOOL LESBIANS SHOULD KEEP QUIET

Two female students in Alabama were reportedly suspended from their high school after one asked her girlfriend to the prom. The Alexandria High School student staged the promposal Tuesday at a talent show during school hours with help from another female classmate, according to AL.com. Her girlfriend, who performed in the show, was not disciplined. The two students who planned the promposal, meanwhile, received in-school suspensions Wednesday after the incident, the site reported. School officials reportedly called the talent show promposal a “disruption,” but students in attendance disagreed with the characterization. “I was there when it happened,” senior Ashley Fadely told AL.com. “It was right after her performance. No words were spoken by them. They just got happy, hugged and that was it.” Fadely slammed the suspension, saying she believed the school “decided to act out of hatred and intolerance.”

Boner Candidate #2: HOW DARE YOU MADAM. HOW DARE YOU

The head of the London Fire Brigade has said she was bombarded with abuse and had hate mail sent to her workplace after launching a campaign to encourage people to refer to “firefighters” rather than “firemen”. Dany Cotton, the first female commissioner of the LFB, said the campaign was about allowing both boys and girls to follow whatever path they wanted, but the backlash she received had made her feel isolated. “The backlash I’ve had – the vitriol, the spite, the unpleasantness – truly horrified and shocked me. And it showed me we’ve got a long way to go,” she said. “For a little while it made me want to back off and hide in a cave because it was shocking. I had letters of hate written to me at work.” Speaking at a event entitled “Gender Equality: will it take another 100 years” organised by the Young Women’s Trust, Cotton revealed the sexism she has faced throughout her 30-year career at the LFB.

