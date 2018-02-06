Boner Fight for February 6th, 2018

Boner Candidate #1: HAIR HIGH-LIGHTS? NOT ON OUR WATCH.

Two volunteer firefighters are on leave after an Ohio family dispute about a child’s haircut resulted in investigations, according to the fire chief. It stems from a now-viral Facebook post by the girl’s mother, according to WJW, which infers her daughter’s long hair was cut dramatically short as a possible punishment for getting highlights on her birthday. “This is what my daughter looked like Sunday when I took her home and the other two pics is what happened today before she was brought to me… all over me having highlights put in her hair for her birthday!” the teen’s mother posted on Facebook Jan. 31. According to Haskins Police Chief Colby Carroll, they, along with Wood County Children’s Services, are investigating a potential child abuse complaint. Carroll says the girl’s mother alleges the child’s stepmother and father, who are firefighters, ordered the haircut as punishment. “I’ve been doing this since ’92 and I’ve never had a case I would say that’s like this,” said Carroll. “Mom was upset with how her child was being cared for — lack of better terms.”

Boner Candidate #2: THE ULTIMATE VICTORY CELEBRATION

Eagles fans took to the streets to celebrate after their team’s first Super Bowl win by flipping cars, starting fires and apparently eating horse poop. Philadelphia sports fans are famous (or infamous) for their passion and wild reactions and many people anticipated the chaotic night that would follow should the Eagles pull off the franchise’s first Super Bowl win. But this?

