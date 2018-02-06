Games and Gamer Gabbing with Johnathan Deesing for February 6th, 2018

- Monster Hunter World (Xbox One, PS4, PC) – out now
- Incredibly robust game for hunting monsters with your friends
- Kill monsters to craft items to help you kill stronger monsters, rinse and repeat
- Watch Here
- Nintendo Labo – April 20
- Just announced, cardboard kits for your Nintendo Switch, $70-80
- Assemble cardboard peripherals yourself to sync with your Switch
- Watch Here
- Fe (PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC) – February 16
- Funky little indie puzzle game
- Watch Here
- Shadow of the Colossus remake (PS4) – out today
- Remake of the PS2 classic with ultra high def graphics
- Roaming big landscape hunting down colossal monsters
- Watch Here
