Games and Gamer Gabbing with Johnathan Deesing for February 6th, 2018

  • Monster Hunter World (Xbox One, PS4, PC) – out now
    • Incredibly robust game for hunting monsters with your friends
    • Kill monsters to craft items to help you kill stronger monsters, rinse and repeat
    • Watch Here
  • Nintendo Labo – April 20
    • Just announced, cardboard kits for your Nintendo Switch, $70-80
    • Assemble cardboard peripherals yourself to sync with your Switch
    • Watch Here
  • Fe (PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC) – February 16
  • Shadow of the Colossus remake (PS4) – out today
    • Remake of the PS2 classic with ultra high def graphics
    • Roaming big landscape hunting down colossal monsters
    • Watch Here

