Boner Fight for January 11th, 2018

A private Christian school in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, is under fire after asking fourth-graders to lay out three “good” reasons for slavery as part of a homework assignment. On Monday, the students at Our Redeemer Lutheran School were handed a social studies worksheet that told them to “give 3 ‘good’ reasons for slavery and 3 bad reasons.” Trameka Brown-Berry, who has a 9-year-old son in the class, told Fox 6 that she was in “shock” over the “highly offensive and insensitive” assignment. “I couldn’t believe they sent something like that home,” Brown-Berry said. “Not only was my son in an awful position, but the students who weren’t black ― that’s what keeps racism going.” She posted a photo of the homework on Facebook. “I feel there is no good reason for slavery that’s why I did not write,” her son answered, as shown in the post. Principal Jim Van Dellen sent a letter to parents with an apology and said that the teacher didn’t properly describe the task to students, according to the station WISN.

Boner Candidate #2: THE DUMBEST HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION EVER.

A homeowners’ association in Auburn, California has rescinded its imbecilic policy that allegedly forced owners to keep their overhead doors open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, The Sacramento Bee reports. Thank goodness—perhaps there is hope for this world yet. According to Sacramento-based news channel KCRA 3, the Auburn Greens complex HOA in Placer County, California decided in the fall to enact a policy aimed at preventing people from living in garages. That policy, a work of true brilliance, required residents to keep their garage doors open during the day, or else face a $200 fine. Obviously, keeping garages—which are often filled with valuables—open for anyone to enter is a bad idea, so now it looks like the HOA has come to its senses. The Sacramento Bee stopped by the HOA’s office and found on a bulletin board the following message retracting the aforementioned policy: Dear resident, the new garage Door Policy has been put on hold by the Board of Directors effective immediately. You may keep your garage doors down until further notice. The Board of Directors will be working with the Membership (Homeowners) to hopefully come up with a more ‘reasonable’ policy.

