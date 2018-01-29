Boner Fight for January 29th, 2018

Boner Candidate #1: JESUS SPOKE TO ME
Chad O. England, 33, was arrested flipped his truck five times because ‘Jesus was calling him and advised him to let go of the wheel’ A man from Maryville, Tennessee allegedly flipped his truck five times because ‘Jesus was calling him and advised him to let go of the wheel.’ According to police Chad O. England, 33, was arrested after he got out of the vehicle and attempted to run away, carrying a jar and ‘speaking gibberish.’ Deputies were notified about an accident on I-81 North in Sullivan County, Tennessee around 10 am on Sunday. When deputies searched the vehicle they found six grams of marijuana, 0.6 grams of cocaine, a pipe, rolling papers, a 3/4 empty bottle of Crown Royal, a small empty bottle of Crown Royal and several cans used for ‘huffing,’ according to the police report.
Boner Candidate #2: THIS MAY BE A MISTAKE
Four-year-old Ahmed Mansour Qurani Ali in an undated photo. The child was sentenced to life in prison for murder. (Egypt Independent) The Egyptian military admitted Monday it made a mistake when one of its courts sentenced a 4-year-old boy to life in prison for murder. The mixup last week was connected to the boy’s name, Ahmed Mansour Qurani Ali, which is similar to a 16-year-old who should have received the sentence, military spokesman Col. Mohammad Samir said, according to the BBC. Samir wrote in a Facebook post that Ahmed Mansour Qurani Sharara was the real suspect. It is unclear what will happen to the teen.
