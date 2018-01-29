Boner Fight for January 29th, 2018

Chad O. England, 33, was arrested flipped his truck five times because ‘Jesus was calling him and advised him to let go of the wheel’ A man from Maryville, Tennessee allegedly flipped his truck five times because ‘Jesus was calling him and advised him to let go of the wheel.’ According to police Chad O. England, 33, was arrested after he got out of the vehicle and attempted to run away, carrying a jar and ‘speaking gibberish.’ Deputies were notified about an accident on I-81 North in Sullivan County, Tennessee around 10 am on Sunday. When deputies searched the vehicle they found six grams of marijuana, 0.6 grams of cocaine, a pipe, rolling papers, a 3/4 empty bottle of Crown Royal, a small empty bottle of Crown Royal and several cans used for ‘huffing,’ according to the police report.

