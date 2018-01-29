Geek News on the Radio for January 29th, 2018

Pacific Rim 2 Trailer

After The Last Jedi‘s Poor Showing, Solo: A Star Wars Story Is Getting A Different Name in China

Star Wars doesn’t have a great history in China. While The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi have been record-setting megablockbusters in the United States, in China they’ve done considerably worse, with The Last Jedi netting only $41 million in the country during its meager three weeks of wide screening.

Dan Slott to leave The Amazing Spider-Man after 10 years

Dan Slott, whose work has been synonymous with Spider-Man for the past decade, has announced that he will be leaving Marvel’s flagship title The Amazing Spider-Man. In an interview with Vulture, he said that his final issue will be The Amazing Spider-Man #801, likely released in July 2018. “This was a decision that was made way long ago,” Slott told Vulture. “I gotta feel like a jerk, because whenever someone would interview me, or whenever it would come up on panels, I would look out at people and say with a stern look that I was never leaving.”

Toys R Us is closing stores, and its competitors are ready to swoop in

Toys R Us announced plans last week to close 182 stores nationwide, creating new opportunities for big-box stores, online retailers and mom-and-pop shops to pick up a larger share of the toy business. The retail chain, which filed for bankruptcy protection in September, has been fighting an uphill battle to stay relevant amid growing competition from the likes of Target, Walmart and Amazon.com. Its woes only seemed to magnify in recent months: The retail industry enjoyed its best holiday season in years, but Toys R Us struggled to find its footing. Two St. Louis area stores are slated for closure: Babies R Us stores in Chesterfield and Hazelwood.

‘The Last Jedi’ director Rian Johnson reacts to Stormy Daniels’ review of the movie because that’s where we are now

The porn star Stormy Daniels, who reportedly had an affair with Donald Trump, gave a short review of Star Wars: The Last Jedi on Twitter in December, and the director has finally responded.

