Sport With Amy Donaldson for January 29th, 2018

NBA:

The Utah Jazz have won two consecutive games – 98-95 (OT) vs. Detroit and a 97-93 win over Toronto on Friday. They play at Vivint Tuesday, Jan. 30, when they host the Golden State Warriors.

Donovan Mitchell, 21, was invited to participate in All-Star Weekend (Feb. 16-18 ) as part of the Skills Challenge. (In 2017, former Jazz star Gordon Hayward finished second in the Skills Challenge.) Fans are still hoping Mitchell will be invited to participate in the NBA’s Dunk Challenge.

Read More

College Basketball:

BYU men beat Pacific behind Yoeli Childs’ 26-points and Elijah Bryant’s 28 points.

Childs was recovering from an illness, but he seemed to get stronger as the game went on, scoring 20 points in the second half. BYU is now 7-3 in conference, 18-5 overall.

Read More

BYU women beat Saint Mary’s but lost 83-76 to Pacific. They are 7-3 in conference and 12-9 overall. They take on Loyola Marymount Thursday at the Marriott Center at 7 p.m.

The Utah men’s basketball team beat No. 21 Arizona State in overtime on Thursday, but then lost 74-73 to NO. 11 Arizona. They are now 5-5 in conference.

Read More

The Utah women lost to No. 17 Oregon State Friday and No. 7 Oregon on Sunday. They’re now 5-5 in conference play, as well.

Read More

The Red Rocks were on the road at Arizona where the No. 3 ranked Utes beat the No. 21 ranked Wildcats 197.550-196.350.

MaKenna Merrell-Giles won her first career all-around title with a personal best 39.625. She also tied for first on vault and floor.

NFL:

Super Bowl is next week in U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Tom Brady could break a 51-year quarterback curse. If he leads the Patriots to a win over the Eagles next week, he’ll be the first QB in NFL history to lead the league in passing yards AND win the Lombardi trophy in the same season. Also, since 2000, none of the MVP winners have gone onto win a Super Bowl. The MVP is announced the night before the Super Bowl.

Pink is singing the National Anthem and Justin Timberlake is the halftime entertainment.

OF NOTE:

Five-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady vs. second-year and Pro Bowl QB Carson Wentz

Bill Belichick has seven Super Bowl rings – two as the DC for the Giants and five with the Pats. Doug Pederson is in his second year as head coach of the Eagles, who’ve never won a Super Bowl. He was Brett Favre’s back-up for three years.

Read More

Amy’s Column: Tough training made easier with good friends, great cause

Read Here