Boner Fight for January 2nd, 2018

Boner Candidate #1: SHE KNEW WHAT THE MONEY WAS FOR.

A man and a woman are facing prostitution charges after they sought law enforcement’s assistance in settling a dispute over a $150 payment for a sexual encounter, according to South Carolina police. As detailed in an incident report, a state trooper was flagged down at 1 AM Thursday by Kimberly Moore, 30, and Robert Sartor Jr., 65. Moore, who was standing with Sartor outside a Marathon gas station, told the trooper that Sartor “owed her money for prostitution.” Moore later told Union County Sheriff’s Office deputies that she had earlier contacted Sartor and “asked him to come get her and get a hotel room.” Moore said that Sartor offered her $150, and that she “knew what the money was for.” Sartor told deputies that he picked up Moore “because she was messaging him on Facebook,” and acknowledged that he “offered her $150,” was going to get a hotel room, and “bought her some new clothes at the dollar store.”

Boner Candidate #2: MAMA’S REMAINS WERE LOST OR MAYBE THEY GAVE THEM AWAY.

A funeral home lost or gave away the cremated remains of one woman’s deceased mother last year, alleges a lawsuit filed against the home this week. The remains have not been recovered, preventing the family from finding closure after the death and having a proper memorial service, according to the suit filed Wednesday in 4th District Court. In January 2016, when Chris Razmic went to Provo’s Walker Sanderson Tribute Center and Crematory, the funeral home told her a family member had already taken the remains of her mother, Darla Razmic, the suit alleges. But Razmic is the only family member who lives in Utah, her attorneys argue in court documents. There was no receipt of the transaction, violating Utah law and industry standards, the suit alleges.

