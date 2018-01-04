Boner Fight for January 4th, 2018

Boner Candidate #1: HOW LOW CAN YOU GO?

A woman who set up a GoFundMe account for her slain co-worker’s 11-year-old daughter ended up pocketing more than $35,000, officials said. Police said a GoFundMe campaign raised about $38,000 for the daughter of Stephanie Goodloe, a church youth ministry director in Washington, DC, who was killed in her home near Capitol Hill in June 2016. Her ex-boyfriend, Donald Hairston, 49, has been charged with first-degree murder in her death. But the money raised never reached Goodloe’s daughter, The Washington Post reported. Instead, Arlene Petty, 30, from Capitol Heights, Md., “kept the majority of the funds raised for herself.” Petty has been charged with one count of first-degree fraud over the fund. “We plan on following this case really closely,” Goodloe’s cousin, Kim Smith, told the Washington Post in reference to the fraud charge against Petty. “Along with the murder trial, this is yet another case that the family has to follow so we know that justice has been served.”

Boner Candidate #2: SOMEBODY COULD GET HURT BY THOSE T-SHIRTS

Two Tooele High School seniors thought the shirt they wore to class Tuesday showed support for the military and each other’s decision to join the Army. However, the school’s principal didn’t share the same beliefs. “I love [the] Principal,” said Jaden Brown, one of the two students. “I have respect for him, and I see why [he made the decision], but I was just a little let down that I couldn’t wear the shirt.” It all started after the boys received a Christmas present. The gift was two shirts with the phrase “Brothers in Arms” on the back, along with a picture of an M-4. The gift came from one of the boy’s parents. Brown plans to graduate a semester early so he can report to Basic Training in Georgia by March. His best friend, Seth Nelson, plans to sign up for the Army next week when he turns 18. So, this Christmas might have been their last together for a while. “We were just like, ‘We are going to wear these on the first day of school coming back,” Nelson said. The pair said they made it through the entire day at school without drawing a comment or the eye of any of the teachers. “I was in the parking lot in my car when the Principal came up to me,” Brown said. He said the principal told him he couldn’t wear the shirt.

