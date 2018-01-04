GeekNews

Geek News on the Radio January 4th, 2018

Posted on

Slender Man Trailer

Death Wish 2nd Trailer

Marvel Comics Reveals Thanos’ Original Birth Name

thanos true name

I know what you’ve been thinking every time you lay eyes on Thanos, the Big Bad who has terrorized the Avengers for decades and who looms large over the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s upcoming Avengers: Infinity War: What’s beneath that crinkly, purple exterior? What is he thinking? What’s his original name?

Read Story

 

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:
Comments
To Top