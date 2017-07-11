Boner Fight for July 11th, 2017

BONER CANDIDATE #1: WHY? WHY DID YOU HAVE TO TALK ABOUT THIS?

A mother-of-three who breastfed her child while having sex was branded ‘disgusting’ by viewers after she defended her decision on This Morning. YouTube star Tasha Maile, from San Diego, California, nursed her youngest child, Love, as she told presenters Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby how she stood by her controversial approach to parenting. ‘The baby is not judging you and thinking “my mum and dad are having sex”,’ she argued. Dozens of outraged viewers took to Twitter to slam the move, branding it ‘sick’ and ‘wrong’. Vlogger explains why she was happy to breastfeed while making love

BONER CANDIDATE #2: THIS COULD BE A DRAIN ON THE COUNTY BUDGET

“It made me sick to my stomach,” said attorney Glenn Valdez, who saw the video for the first time Monday. “I’m watching somebody die right in front of my eyes.” Edminsten suffered for seven hours, and at some points he appeared to be unconscious. The other inmates were so scared for him that they read Bible passages and even formed a prayer circle. “We know the inmates and everyone else were trying to get help, but nothing happened,” Valdez said. “He couldn’t call himself or do anything that we take for granted. So without the guards to call, he’s dead.” An autopsy later revealed Edminsten had a ruptured blood vessel in his stomach that later led to his death. His abdomen was full of blood. Had jail guards taken him to a doctor when he first complained of the pain, it’s believed he would have had an 80 percent chance of living. Valdez said the prison may have had an incentive not to help him.

