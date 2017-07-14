Boner Fight for July 14th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: THE MEXICANS CAN’T AFFORD TO BUILD THAT WALL BY THEMSELVES

He wants to build a wall — and make Planned Parenthood pay for it. An Iowa Congressman wants to take federal funding from Planned Parenthood and the food stamp program to pay for President Trump’s border wall. Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa) told CNN on Wednesday that he not only supports a House bill that would put $1.6 billion into building the wall between the US and Mexico — he’d like to kick in another $5 billion. “And I would find half of a billion dollars of that right out of Planned Parenthood’s budget. And the rest of it could come out of food stamps and the entitlements that are being spread out for people that haven’t worked in three generations,” he said.

Boner Candidate #2: HE COULDN’T DRIVE, BUT STILL HE LOVED THAT CAR

Odds are, 7-year-old Nino Welcome will never drive a car because of a rare, debilitating disease that confines him to a wheelchair. On top of that, early Thursday morning an unknown vandal torched the car he loved. Someone popped open a small vent window of the family’s classic Mustang, tossed in some fireworks and fled. The car was parked in the driveway of Nino’s parents, Brett and Tonia Welcome. The orange-and-black 1970 Mach I Ford Mustang had been restored by Nino’s grandfather, Fred Welcome of Ozark, who gave it to the boy on his birthday in May. The Mustang was a big part of the boy’s life. “It occupies his mind day and night,” says, Brett, 44, his dad.

