Travel Brigade’s Guide to Laguna Beach

Activities:

Experience famous works of art LIVE! – Click Here

Visit the Sawdust Arts Festival – Click Here

 

Theater fan? Try the Laguna Playhouse! – Click Here

Seals! Check out the Pacific Marine Mammal Center – Click Here

Beaches? Hiking? Camping? – Click Here

Hotels:

Surf and Sand Resort – Click Here

 

Hotel Laguna – Click Here

 

Pacific Edge Hotel – Click Here

Restaurants:

Enjoy seaside dining at Splashes! – Click Here

Feeling Spicy? Then La Sirena Grill is the place for you – Click Here

 

Experience Mexico’s West Coast cuisine at La Brisas! – Click Here

 

Cocktails on the roof! – Click Here 

Authentic Mexican cuisine with a personal touch – Click Here

 

French cuisine just feet from the ocean! – Click Here

 

Oven-Baked pizza, just like mother used to make – Click Here

 

