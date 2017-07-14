Travel Brigade’s Guide to Laguna Beach

Activities:
Experience famous works of art LIVE! – Click Here
Visit the Sawdust Arts Festival – Click Here
Theater fan? Try the Laguna Playhouse! – Click Here
Seals! Check out the Pacific Marine Mammal Center – Click Here
Beaches? Hiking? Camping? – Click Here
Hotels:
Surf and Sand Resort – Click Here
Hotel Laguna – Click Here
Pacific Edge Hotel – Click Here
Restaurants:
Enjoy seaside dining at Splashes! – Click Here
Feeling Spicy? Then La Sirena Grill is the place for you – Click Here
Experience Mexico’s West Coast cuisine at La Brisas! – Click Here
Cocktails on the roof! – Click Here
Authentic Mexican cuisine with a personal touch – Click Here
French cuisine just feet from the ocean! – Click Here
Oven-Baked pizza, just like mother used to make – Click Here
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.