Boner Fight for July 16, 2020

BONER FIGHT

Boner Candidate #1: WE NEED TO RESTRICT TRAVEL TO AND FROM UTAH COUNTY.

Provo • As she walked up to the podium to speak, one of the moms grabbed a face mask and spit her gum out into it. “It’s garbage,” she shrugged, wadding it up. “It doesn’t work anyway. Not for me and not for my kids.” A dad who spoke after her said he, too, doesn’t think the masks are effective, and said he’s pulling his kids out of school this fall if the state doesn’t lift its mandate requiring all K-12 students to wear a face covering. Another mother carried her 4-year-old son in her arms, noting there’s no way he would keep one on in his kindergarten class — but she thinks they’re stupid anyway, regardless of age. Parent after parent followed at the Utah County commission meeting Wednesday afternoon, objecting for more than two hours to having their kids in masks even as counts of the virus continue to climb across the state, where there are more than 30,000 confirmed cases.

Boner Candidate #2: OMG, WHAT’S WRONG WITH PEOPLE

DENVER — It seems that the Tri-County Health Department (TCHD) does not accept the apologies made by the Douglas County Republicans for a Facebook post made over the weekend. The now-deleted photo post compared Colorado Gov. Jared Polis’ stance on masks during the COVID-19 pandemic to the death of George Floyd. The post showed a cartoon police officer labeled “Polis” stepping on the neck of a man and holding a mask to the man’s face with a police baton. The cartoon included the caption “We Can’t Breathe,” echoing the words said by Floyd, who died in May after a Minneapolis police officer held a knee to his neck. “At Tri-County Public Health Department, we are sickened by the political cartoon that was recently placed on the Douglas County GOP’s Facebook page that likens a facemask mandate to the murder of George Floyd,”