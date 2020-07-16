Sean Means Movie Reviews for July 16, 2020

Artsies:

The Painted Bird – Czech Holocaust drama — VOD, various platforms — 1 1/2 stars

In an effort to save their child from the massive extermination of Jews, a Jewish couple send their son to hide in the countryside with a relative somewhere in Eastern Europe. The little boy’s aunt dies unexpectedly and the stray child is suddenly forced to hit the road and make it on his own in a hostile world governed by hate, fear and violence.

Director: Václav Marhoul

Starring: Petr Kotlár, Nina Sunevic, Alla Sokolova

Dirt Music – Australian romantic drama — VOD, various platforms — 2 stars

Georgie (Kelly Macdonald), sometime sailor, diver and nurse use to have guts. But somehow she has lost her way. Stranded in a remote fishing town on the West Australian coast she’s living with a man she doesn’t love, Jim (David Wenham) and his young sons whose dead mother she can never replace.

Director: Gregor Jordan

Starring: Kelly Macdonald, Garrett Hedlund, David Wenham

Runner – Documentary about South Sudan runner — SLFS virtual cinema — 3 stars

When he was only eight, Guor Mading Maker (known as Guor Marial) ran from capture in war-torn Sudan to eventually seek safety in the US. In his new life, Maker began running again, participating in high school track and field and eventually becoming a sensation and qualifying for the 2012 Olympics.

Director: Bill Gallagher

Fartsies:

None for this week.