Sean Means Movie Reviews for July 16, 2020

Artsies:
The Painted Bird – Czech Holocaust drama — VOD, various platforms — 1 1/2 stars
In an effort to save their child from the massive extermination of Jews, a Jewish couple send their son to hide in the countryside with a relative somewhere in Eastern Europe. The little boy’s aunt dies unexpectedly and the stray child is suddenly forced to hit the road and make it on his own in a hostile world governed by hate, fear and violence.
Director: Václav Marhoul
Starring: Petr Kotlár, Nina Sunevic, Alla Sokolova
Dirt Music – Australian romantic drama — VOD, various platforms — 2 stars
Georgie (Kelly Macdonald), sometime sailor, diver and nurse use to have guts. But somehow she has lost her way. Stranded in a remote fishing town on the West Australian coast she’s living with a man she doesn’t love, Jim (David Wenham) and his young sons whose dead mother she can never replace.
Director: Gregor Jordan
Starring: Kelly Macdonald, Garrett Hedlund, David Wenham
Runner – Documentary about South Sudan runner — SLFS virtual cinema — 3 stars
When he was only eight, Guor Mading Maker (known as Guor Marial) ran from capture in war-torn Sudan to eventually seek safety in the US. In his new life, Maker began running again, participating in high school track and field and eventually becoming a sensation and qualifying for the 2012 Olympics.
Director: Bill Gallagher
Fartsies:
None for this week.
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.