Boner Fight for July 18th, 2017

BONER CANDIDATE #1: NOT EVEN CLOSE, MR. PRESIDENT.

To hear President Trump tell it, his first six months in the White House should be judged in part by the legislation he has signed into law. At rallies, in speeches and on Twitter, Mr. Trump repeatedly boasts of the bills he has signed — 42 as of this week. He has said no president has “passed more legislation,” conceding once earlier this year that he trails Franklin D. Roosevelt, who he notes “had a major Depression to handle.” On Monday, he went even further, claiming to have bested all of his predecessors in turning bills into law.“We’ve signed more bills — and I’m talking about through the legislature — than any president, ever,” Mr. Trump said at a “Made in America” event at the White House. “For a while, Harry Truman had us. And now, I think, we have everybody.”

Read More

BONER CANDIDATE #2: ON SAFARI IN CHICAGO

A former supervisory city official in Chicago used a municipal email account to send and receive racist emails — including one that offered “safari tickets” to see life-threatening violence committed by “animals” in crime-riddled neighborhoods, according to a watchdog report released Monday. The report by Chicago’s Inspector General found that one employee from the city’s Department of Water Management sent other high-ranking staffers an email with the subject line “Chicago Safari Tickets,” a fake travel package to see some parts of the city live and up close. “If you didn’t book a Chicago Safari adventure with us this 4th of July weekend, this is what you missed,” according to the email, which included the number of recent gunshot victims in neighborhoods like Englewood, Garfield Park and Woodlawn. “Remember all Chicago Safari packages include 3 Deluxe ‘Harold’s Chicken’ meals a day … We guarantee that you will see at least one kill and five crime scenes per three day tour. You’ll also see lots and lots of animals in their natural habitat.”

Read More