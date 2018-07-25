Boner Fight for July 25th, 2018

Boner Candidate #1: OKAY OKAY I’M GOING

Kaleb McMichen told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution late on Tuesday that Jason Spencer would step down. In Sunday night’s broadcast of Cohen’s Showtime series Who Is America? Cohen asks Spencer to take part in a counterterrorism video. Spencer repeatedly shouts a racial slur for black people after Cohen tells him the tactic is useful for drawing bystanders’ attention to an unfolding attack. He also drops his pants, then his underwear, before backing his exposed rear toward Cohen while shouting “USA!” and “America!” In a statement Monday, Spencer apologized for the “ridiculously ugly episode,” but he initially refused to step down.

Read More

Boner Candidate #2: “HOPPING OUT OF A MOVING VEHICLE OR JUMPING INTO LANES OF TRAFFIC TO SHOW YOUR DANCE MOVES IS FOOLISH AND DANGEROUS”

The National Transportation Safety Board is not down with the #InMyFeelings challenge. The federal agency tasked with investigating major accidents has issued a stern warning to Drake fans who’ve been throwing themselves out of moving cars as part of the latest viral internet trend. “There’s a time and place for everything, but our nation’s highways and roadways are no place for the #inmyfeelings challenge,” Nicholas Worrell, chief of safety at the NTSB, told the Blast. In the challenge, passengers — and even drivers — are filmed jumping out of moving cars as the rapper’s hit song “In My Feelings” blasts in the background. They’re supposed to seamlessly dance along while the car rolls in neutral. But instead of showing off their smooth dance moves, many overzealous occupants clumsily fall out of the vehicle and wind up with road rash.

Read More