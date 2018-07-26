Boner Fight for July 26th, 2018

Boner Candidate #1: THERE WERE COMPLAINTS.

Workers at a southern Utah library say they were pressured to remove buttons and other displays highlighting LGBT-themed materials because they are seen as controversial. Joel Tucker, the director that oversee library branches in Washington County, says the buttons and displays at the Hurricane library drew complaints from upset visitors. Library employees who placed the displays and wore the buttons tell the Spectrum that they never received any complaints. They say the LGBT-themed displays were similar to those that they put up for Saint Patrick’s Day, polygamy and Black History Month.

Boner Candidate #2: IT’S WIZZ AIR ISN’T IT? I WIZZED

A female passenger has disgusted an aircrew when she urinated on the floor of a Wizz Air flight between Britain and Poland because the toilet was engaged. The unnamed woman can be seen with her trousers down to her knees and a large puddle around her as she chats on the phone to a friend. The incident took place on board a recent Wizz Air flight between London and Warsaw when the woman was not allowed to use the toilet. According to reports, the plane was fuelling up and passengers were not allowed to go to the toilet during the procedure, so the woman decided to relieve herself in the galley – the compartment where food is prepared.

