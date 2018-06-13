Boner Fight for June 13th, 2018

Boner Fight
Boner Candidate #1: REPRESENTATIVE KING IS LETTING US KNOW EXACTLY WHO HE IS.
The U.S. congressman retweeted a British racist. King has long signaled support for white nationalists. Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa) retweeted a British neo-Nazi on Tuesday, the latest in a series of incidents in which the congressman has parroted or promoted the views of unabashed white supremacists and other bigots. “Europe is waking up… Will America… in time?” King tweeted, linking to an anti-immigrant tweet from political activist Mark Collett. Collett is one of Britain’s most high-profile white supremacists. He has expressed admiration for Adolf Hitler and has called himself a “Nazi sympathizer.”
Boner Candidate #2: :OUR POLICE DEPARTMENT HAS A PERFECT RECORD.
Raimundo Atesiano was chief of the Biscayne Park Police Department in 2013, and he was proud to boast about his department’s 100% clearance rate for burglaries — but according to federal prosecutors who just indicted him, Atesiano conspired with two of his officers to frame a 16-year-old child for unsolved burglaries so that they could impress local officials. They face 11 years in prison, each, if they are convicted of “conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law and deprivation of the 16-year-old’s civil rights.”
