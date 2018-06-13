Boner Fight for June 13th, 2018

Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa) retweeted a British neo-Nazi on Tuesday, the latest in a series of incidents in which the congressman has

the views of unabashed white supremacists and other bigots.

“Europe is waking up… Will America… in time?” King tweeted, linking to an anti-immigrant tweet from political activist Mark Collett.

Collett is one of Britain’s most high-profile white supremacists. He has expressed admiration for Adolf Hitler and has called himself a “Nazi sympathizer.”

