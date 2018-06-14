Boner Fight for June 14th, 2018

BONER CANDIDATE #1: I WAS JUST TRYING TO ECONOMIZE.

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — A Cherokee Nation hospital in Oklahoma is testing more than 180 patients for HIV and hepatitis after allegations that a nurse reused syringes to administer medications. The nurse violated protocols by using the same vial of medication and syringe to inject multiple intravenous bags at W.W. Hastings Hospital in Tahlequah, according to Cherokee officials. The nurse no longer works for the tribe, the Tulsa World reported. “We’re a big government, and we have to do our due diligence to make sure things are handled properly,” said Joe Byrd, speaker of the Cherokee Tribal Council. “You can be sure that I’ll have my pulse on the situation.” Researchers strongly recommend against reusing syringes with IV bags but say the risk of transmitting a disease by doing so is low, according to a 2010 study by the National Center for Biotechnology Information.

BONER CANDIDATE #2: WE’VE PLEDGED TO NOT DISCRIMINATE. WHAT DOES DISCRIMINATE MEAN?

America's Freedom Festival in Provo will once again exclude from its July 4 parade the LGBT resource center for youths that it accepted last year, then ousted at the last minute, spurring controversy and headlines. "They did not allow us to be in the parade," Stephenie Larsen, founder of Encircle, told The Salt Lake Tribune on Wednesday evening just minutes after being informed of the decision. "They said it was celebrating patriotism and our [proposed entry] was not celebrating patriotism," Larsen said. "I'm surprised. I'm very surprised. We worked long and hard hoping that they would come around. Four other LGBT support groups — including two that filed a joint application — also were rejected by the nonprofit festival organization, said Kendall Wilcox, a member of Mormons Building Bridges, which had its application declined.