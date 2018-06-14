Geek News on the Radio for June 14th, 2018

‘The Nun’: ‘The Conjuring’ Spinoff’s First Trailer Teases Unholy Scares

Warner Bros. has released an unsettling first trailer for “The Nun,” with the demonic sister from “The Conjuring 2” returning to terrorize Taissa Farmiga’s novitiate at a remote convent. The footage starts with a woman’s voiceover describing her visions of an evil nun, followed by a gravel-voiced sister asserting, “The abbey has a long history — not all of it good.” The trailer concludes with the young nun walking through the dark – not aware that she’s being followed by the evil nun, who then leaps out. The trailer concludes, “Pray for forgiveness.”

Bobcat Goldthwait’s New TV Series, Misfits & Monsters, Looks Absolutely Bonkers

Bobcat Goldthwait is one of the most twisted filmmakers out there—and now, he’s bringing that dark, funny, off-the-wall sensibility to TV, complete with live-action and animated characters, werewolves, Satan, demons, mermaids, and more. His new show, Bobcat Goldthwait’s Misfits & Monsters, is coming this summer to TruTV. It’s an anthology series, so each episode tells its own unique story and blends all kinds of genres and tones with a laundry list of recognizable actors. The trailer explains it better than we ever could.

Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker movie confirmed, Matt Reeves’ Batman ousts Ben Affleck

Back in January, Warner Bros. Pictures announced the hiring of Walter Hamada as the new president of DC Films. Hamada was tasked with restructuring the plans for DC’s superhero movies after the disappointing Justice League box office, and the first part of his vision is now coming into view. On Tuesday, it was revealed that former DC Entertainment co-president and chief creative officer Geoff Johns would be leaving the position for a writing and producing deal, meaning he’d no longer be directly involved with the overall vision of the DC Extended Universe. (He is, however, still signed on to pen the Green Lantern Corps. feature.) The move consolidated power to Hamada, who reportedly has been pouring over DC’s upcoming slate of films the last few months to determine which ones are worth making and which should get the axe.

