Geek News on the Radio for March 4th, 2024

The Strangers Chapter 1 Trailer

James Gunn Announces Superman Legacy or Superman

When originally starting his Superman he planned to call it Superman: Legacy. Well now he has come to terms that it will just be titled Superman.

Mark Hamill Won’t be Doing the Voice of Joker after this One Last Time

Our beloved Mark Hamill has said that he will no longer voice the Joker now that Kevin Conroy is gone. But we will get to hear both of them as their iconic Batman and Joker one last time…

New Avatar the Last Airbender

The Last Airbender anime is loved by many and most fans were let down with the movie, but it seems that the new live action series is bringing back the love from fans.

Last of Us casts 4 New Members

Season 2 of the Last of Us is coming and they have cast 4 new members for the show. Danny Ramirez, Ariela Barer), Tati Gabrielle, and Spencer Lord have all joined the series.

Will Forte and His Review of the Cancelled Coyote vs. Acme

We may never get the change to see Coyote vs. Acme, but star of the movie Will Forte got a chance to watch it before it was shelved and had lots to say.

